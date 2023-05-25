Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Spotted Together At Red Lobster

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good continue to fuel dating rumors.

According to TMZ, the two visited Red Lobster for a date on Tuesday (May 23). At the seafood chain, the alleged couple was joined by Good’s mother and sister.

The group outing lasted three hours, with the Creed III star gifting his reputed romance a bouquet of fresh flowers, according to the tabloid.

The two were first linked earlier this month when a source informed TMZ of the “fairly new” relationship. The actors have since been publicly seen together, once allegedly at a movie theater in Los Angeles, and again at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Neither on-screen talent has publicly confirmed that they are dating, but have both recently made headlines regarding their past relationships.

In March, the Magazine Dreams actor was arrested in New York City on misdemeanor charges, including two counts of assault in the third degree, attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree, and harassment in the second degree. The 33-year-old is accused of strangulation, assault, and harassment of a former romantic partner.

After the arrest, more women accused the action film star of abuse, allegedly working with law enforcement and providing evidence of previous assaults. Majors and his lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, have disputed all claims and declared his innocence, allegedly providing proof of their own.

Earlier this month, the District Attorney’s office revealed a superseding complaint that includes a charge of third-degree assault. He is due in court again on June 13.

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good attend the Warner Bros. Pictures And New Line Cinema’s World Premiere Of “SHAZAM!” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

As for the Harlem star, she and DeVon Franklin ended their relationship after 10 years of marriage. The 41-year-old and her ex-husband announced the split in December 2021 before the divorce was finalized in June 2022 according to PEOPLE.

In March during an interview, Good reflected on the split from the pastor with optimism for her future.

“It took me a long time to understand that God didn’t do divorce,” she explained. “DeVon and I both have free will. So, I had to accept that God didn’t lie when he told me that was my husband. That was my husband. But he didn’t say we’d be together forever. God’s word remains true no matter what happens to you and if anything changes, it’s because sometimes life deals you cards you don’t expect or anticipate, but He’ll still bring you through it and He still has an incredible plan for your life.”