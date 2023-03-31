Jonathan Majors Reveals Texts That May Help His Alleged Assault Case

Jonathan Majors has maintained his innocence in an alleged assault case since his arrest last weekend. The Creed III actor, who has been accused of assault and harassment following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, has now released a piece of evidence that may help prove his stance.

On Thursday (March 30), the Creed III actor‘s legal team unveiled text messages between Majors and the alleged victim that reportedly shows her taking responsibility for their dispute.

According to Variety, the messages show the woman writing to Majors saying “I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone,” and that she was, “angry” that the 33-year-old had been detained by police. Reportedly, she also told police that she did not agree to the charges placed on Majors.

Honoree Jonathan Majors poses with the “Actor Award for Film” in the press room during Critics Choice Association’s 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“I reiterated how this was not an attack,” she allegedly wrote while also implying that she had “injuries” and that there was a fight.

Majors’ lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, also shared three sets of messages sent by the unnamed woman that allegedly asks of Major’s wellbeing following the arrest, reiterating that she didn’t want to press charges, and also apologizing about their “fight.”

The texts reportedly reads: “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries on me and they knew we had a fight. I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

In another message sent a few hours after the first, she allegedly wrote, “They just called again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed. I read the paper they gave me about strangulation and I said point blank this did not occur and should be removed immediately. The judge is definitely going to be told this. She ensured this to me.”

She went on, “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Out of care. She promised all will be relayed.”

As of now, the Manhattan DA has reportedly stated, “We have an active and ongoing investigation but cannot comment beyond that.”

The Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania lead was arrested on Saturday (March 25) at a Manhattan residence where police were called for an alleged domestic dispute. Majors was taken into custody without incident and the unnamed victim was reportedly taken to a hospital where she was treated for “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to police documentation.

As it has been recently revealed that Majors is the one who called 911 to his Chelsea residence, his lawyer stated on Thursday, “Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman.”

“The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances,” Chaudhry added. “She also disavowed any allegations that he had done anything to her and confirmed that Mr. Majors called 911 because of her mental condition.”

Majors was reportedly released from custody on Saturday night. His publicists shared with Variety that, “He has done nothing wrong” and “We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”