Joyner Lucas To Make Acting Debut Alongside Mark Wahlberg

Joyner Lucas attends the premiere of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Joyner Lucas is taking his talents to the big screen, as the 34-year-old rapper has revealed he’s been cast in a film alongside Mark Wahlberg.

“I got a starring role In my first MOVIE wit one of my best friends. @markwahlberg,” wrote Lucas on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Wahlberg. “Shooting for a few months. This is the acting transition that I always dreamed of and I owe it to you. love you buddy.”

The movie star hand-selected Lucas for the role, according to a press release.

While they might seem like an unlikely pair, the bond between Lucas and Wahlberg has grown strong over the past year. Bonding over their New England backgrounds, the duo connected over their shared passion for music, acting, and Boston sports.

Wahlberg was first introduced to Lucas in 2021 after he made a cameo in the rapper’s video for the song “Zim Zimma” which was released last May. Diddy and George Lopez also make appearances.

The film, which is scheduled to be released sometime between 2023-2024, just began production. Lucas and Wahlberg are set to film for the next 6 months. Additional cast or movie details have yet to be released.

On the music side, Lucas most recently released the album ADHD in 2020. For him, the album title is personal and reflects his own diagnosis of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

The project featured Chris Brown, Young Thug, Logic, Timbaland, and more.

Rapper Joyner Lucas performs at halftime in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 16, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts. Elsa/Getty Images

“People are going to make you feel crazy, make you feel stupid, make you feel less than, make you feel like you can’t push through and become great because you’re different,” Lucas said to Billboard in an interview published earlier this month.

“Use all your creativity and tap into your ADHD powers. You have something to bring to the world and they will love you for it.”

