JT Refuses To Let Ego Or The Internet Break Up City Girls

JT of Miami’s City Girls is confident that her relationship with group mate Yung Miami is strong enough to withstand the internet, guys, and their own egos.

In a new chat with Angie Martinez on her IRL podcast, the rapper opened up about the future of the duo, admitting that as grown women, they’ve bumped heads in the past. That, however, has never stopped them from flourishing as a unit, which the beauty pointed out durning her conversation with the Voice of New York.

“Hopefully the future of the City Girls can be the City Girls,” she shared. “And I pray that our egos does not separate it. Or the internet, or guys, or like, nothing!”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 09: Yung Miami and JT of City Girls perform during the Wireless Festival at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on July 9, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

She went on to admit, “Sometimes I be on my sh*t; sometimes she be on her sh*t. You know? Like, we’re human; we’re women. We’re not girls, we’re women. Sometimes I wanna be with my man, just like sometimes she wanna be with her man. And I hope that’s not what be the reason or interfere.”

Overall, the southern spitter is confident that the relationship she’s built with her bestie can withstand a harsh industry known to break groups apart.

“I do not see beefin’ and breaking up with the City Girls at all. Ever! That’s just stupid. I hope we don’t get too busy.”

In addition to being one half of one of Hip-Hop’s most popular groups, JT recently signed on as a brand partner for KISS Colors & Care.

“I’ve always been the girl who was creative with her hair and looks. I’m not afraid to try different styles and different colors that are trendsetting,” she shared in a press statement. “I love having options that cater to my texture and creativity, so being the face of KISS Colors and Care was the perfect collaboration. Let’s Be Bold!”

Yung Miami’s most recent headlines have focused on her relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs, whom she has been dating non-exclusively since the fall of 2022.