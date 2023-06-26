Skip to main content
JT Throws Phone At Lil Uzi Vert, Calls Him “Bi**h A** Ni**a” And Goofy At 2023 BET Awards

The altercation allegedly had something to do with his mention of Ice Spice.

JT, Lil Uzi Vert
Michael Buckner; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Lil Uzi Vert’s night at the 2023 BET Awards started off great as they opened the ceremony with their infectious hit “I Just Wanna Rock.” However, things took a turn for the worse as the Philadelphia artist got into some sort of rift afterward with their girlfriend JT.

On Sunday night (June 25), a video allegedly caught by reality star Natalie Nunn began circulating, showing an irate JT going off on Uzi. The City Girls rapper threw her phone at them, before calling Uzi a “bi**h a** ni**a,” and “f**king goofy,” then storming out of the room. The “XO Tour Llif3” rhymer trailed close behind her as she continued to leave.

“Bi**h!” she yelled as Uzi remained seated. “The f**k wrong with you, bi**h? Bi**h a** ni**a,” she continued to scream in front of the entire audience. Another clip showed the two rappers leaving the venue together, assuming that they might have reconciled for the evening.

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert (C) performs onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While it’s unclear what caused the altercation, commentary in one video hears an onlooker saying JT went off “because Uzi was talking to Ice Spice.” According to Nunn’s video, Ice Spice can be seen seated next to the couple.  

It also didn’t help the rumors that Uzi Vert performed a new song during his opener where he mentions Ice Spice. In the lyrics, he says, “F**king on these, sl*ts, I got a nice wife/ I’m f**king the dogsh*t out of this b**ch, her wig came off twice/ She had a lil’ fro, she look like Ice Spice.”

Take a look at the chaotic clip of JT and Lil Uzi Vert below.

Lil Uzi Vert Kissing JT of City Girls
