Judge Greg Mathis Denies Accusations Of Pulling Gun On City Workers

Judge Greg Mathis attends the Public Counsel's Annual William O. Douglas Award Dinner Celebrating Viola Davis at The Beverly Hilton on December 11, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

Judge Greg Mathis denies accusations of pulling a firearm on Los Angeles Water and Power employees near his residence.

According to TMZ, on Tuesday (July 25), the Detroit native escalated an incident after being asked by the workers to move his vehicle.

An L.A. city worker claims the famed court authority was angry with the request to relocate his car and the parties exchanged words. As the situation intensified, the 63-year-old allegedly obtained his gun, flashing the weapon and pointing it at the men.

Judge Mathis attends the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

According to the tabloid, Mathis claims the L.A. city workers were blocking his vehicle, leaving him unable to pull out of his driveway. The television star claimed one of the workers initiated the confrontation with remarks saying the judge’s car would be run over if not moved.

Mathis then allegedly responded to what he felt was a threat, making the workers aware of his firearm possession without actually showing the metal or pointing a gun at anyone. Still, the workers filed a brandishing report with the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.

Judge Greg Mathis attends the boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia at T-Mobile Arena on April 22, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mindy Small/Getty Images

Earlier this year, the judge’s eponymous small claims court television series was canceled by Warner Brothers after two decades on the air. The network said the decision was due to its intention of “getting out of the judge show business.”

Mathis shared the news saying his platform would return “with a black studio this time.” Later on the same day, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group revealed a new partnership between both parties. The pending series, set for a Fall 2023 release, is titled Mathis Court With Judge Mathis, and will be a daily, hour-long production.