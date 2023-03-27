Judge Joe Brown Addresses Speculation That He Sexually Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Nearly a week ago, Sheryl Lee Ralph alleged that she was sexually assaulted by “a famous TV judge” in the past. The Emmy winner didn’t name her assailant, but confirmed that it was not Judge Greg Mathis. Judge Joe Brown, however, has broken his silence regarding speculation that he is the culprit in question.

“There’re false rumors being spread that I mistreated a certain lady ≈ 25 yrs ago. I categorically deny both the accusations & acquaintance with the lady,” tweeted the 75-year-old on Friday (March 24). “Those rumors started with certain identified parties & spread. They ought ‘Cease & Desist’ or contemplate a Defamation Action.”

In a separate interview, Brown added, “It’s a warning to anybody listening. I might bring in my legal team and proceed for defamation of character. When they put my face next to hers […] that becomes innuendo. That’s very destructive to my reputation. Not only do I have a long track record ensuring that women get justice when they been done wrong, my motto for the last half century is ‘protecting womanhood and promoting manhood and [sic] those who don’t seem to like it.”

The judge-turned-politician later claimed to have never crossed paths with the Abbott Elementary actress. “So far, she hasn’t said anything that implicates me [but] the fact of the matter is I don’t know this woman, never met this woman, certainly haven’t had any kind of contact with her,” he continued.

Ralph didn’t provide an exact timeline of when the assault took place, but vividly recalled the alleged encounter on Way Up With Angela Yee. “I’m at a very public place. I was suited. I was handling my business for the television show I was on at that time. We were on the same network. This man walked in grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty a** tongue down my throat. And everybody at the network saw it,” said the Dreamgirls star, 66.

She claims she was told by network executives to not report the assault in an attempt to thwart negative press.