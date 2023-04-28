Juelz Santana Declares He’s Not A Cheater Months After Kimbella Separation

Juelz Santana took to his Instagram Stories Thursday night to declare himself a faithful man four months after wife Kimbella announced their separation.

“I pride myself on being faithful cuz there was a time i wasnt,” the Harlem rapper, 41, began. “I dont/wont cheat on my wife dats how I knew I was ready to get married. Cuz I knew I was ready to fully commit to my wife. So no matter [where] we stand @ the moment, as long as we married i would/will never [break] my vows. Im hers!!! That’s fact, no bi**h will ever get to hold that over her.”

He then “signs” his name before adding, “4 Any1 WONDERING OR Trying 2 Be Slick.”

Last December, Kimbella announced the couple’s separation after three years of marriage and 10 years of courtship.

“next chapter…S I N G L E,” she captioned her own Instagram snap at the time. When asked for the reason she was seeking to split from the Dipset member, she shared via her Instagram Stories, “Arguing 24/7 because his feelings were all that mattered. Begging him to change so we could make it work. Feeling numb because he made you feel like the problem. Watching him mess up again when he promised he’d change.”

“Feeling alone after he lied the whole relationship,” the caption continued. “Knowing it’s time to give up even though you love him. Figuring out how you’re going to fix yourself after he dragged you down.”

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 07: Juelz Santana and Kimbella attend 2018 A3C Festival at Georgia Freight Depot on October 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)



After dating for a decade and sharing two children — Bella Monroe, 10, and Juelz Santana James, 12 — the Love & Hip Hop stars married in 2019. They welcomed a third child together the same year.