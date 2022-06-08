Dipset’s Juelz Santana Says The LOX Won ‘Verzuz’ Battle Because They’re A Better Group

The Verzuz battle that took place between iconic rap groups Dipset and The LOX last year has been hailed as an instant classic, with an overwhelming amount of fans deeming the Yonkers-bred trio as the landslide winners. During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Dipset member Juelz Santana explained why the chemistry between himself and groupmates Cam’ron, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey paled in comparison to of Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. during that historic evening.

“My take on that night is [The LOX] are a better group than us because they are a group [The Diplomats] is not a group,” Juelz reasoned. “We are individual artists that came together as a collective to form what we formed, which is called Dipset.” The Harlemite continued, adding, “They came in this game as LOX, they perform as a group,” Juelz added. “Me and Cam have great records together, but we don’t have those back-to-back records like Styles P and Jadakiss.”

Another topic of conversation during his sit-down with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E. was his past addiction to drinking lean, a habit he’s since kicked, but admits had a hold on him at one point in his life. “I was drinking lean and did I have an addiction to lean? For sure,” he said. “I was addicted to the point where I was drinking it every day and if I would’ve stopped, I would’ve gotten sick because that’s what happens with the opiates and sh*t.”

Juelz reveals he was introduced to drinking lean by Houston rapper Paul Wall, but that his usage took an uptick during the recording process of his and Lil Wayne’s classic 2008 mixtape, I Can’t Feel My Face.

“Paul Wall, he just said in an interview that Dipset embraced him a lot and we did. He kind of introduced me to it a little bit, just on some taste it…He put me on and you know, me and Wayne being close and recording that album at the time didn’t help,” he said. “We were just fully not feeling our face all around the board. You see the music we created was fucking timeless. Lean ain’t have nothing to do with it. All of that was created when I was drinking the most lean I drank in my life.”

The What the Game’s Been Missing! rapper also addressed Dipset’s tenure with Roc-A-Fella Records, the beef between Cam’ron and Jay-Z, his current relationship with Cam and more.

Watch Juelz Santana’s Drink Champs interview below.