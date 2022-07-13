Juelz Santana Bosses Up With Launch Of Independent Label I Can’t Feel My Face

Juelz Santana is bossing up even more as he’s just announced the official launch of his label I Can’t Feel My Face. Currently representing NYC tri-state area rappers like his nephew Young Ja, Ski, and Caesar, the ICFMF label will not only provide music but also clothing and its own weed strain— all embodying the elements of Santana’s lifestyle.

“What started out as a mixtape title with Lil Wayne turned into something much more,” states Santana in a press release.

Santana’s logo for the label features a zombified baby with the signature Santana bandana, that was always tied to the side. The mascot also serves as the official logo for his inaugural ICFMF marijuana strain. “The baby just made sense,” Santana said about the logo. “All of a sudden, the baby began taking on a life of its own.”

He added, “Over time, the baby will evolve into a cartoon with voice overs for music videos.”

ICFMF Label

Backed by rappers Dave East, Jim Jones, 5ive Mics, N.O.R.E. and King Gillie, each has supported the brand appearing in pictures with the strain, as well as being very public about their loyalty and love to the Dipset vet.

The independent label’s name is familiar to Santana fans as it was the speculated title for his anticipated 2005 joint project with Lil Wayne. I Can’t Feel My Face was first announced more than a decade ago, and since then the project has been smokey mirrors. In 2018, Lil Wayne spoke about the anticipated album and expressed that songs reserved for the collab-project were instead used for I Am Not a Human Being. Lil Wayne said in a 2012 report by Rob Markman, “I started putting extra verses on those songs and I’ve moved on.” He added, “Now what probably would’ve been I Can’t Feel My Face, has now turned into I Am Not a Human Being.”

According to Juelz, “It worked out for the best anyway, because the album didn’t come out for political reasons,” he said in a 2008 VladTV interview about the delay. Without placing blame on either he or Lil Wayne, he added, “Two different labels” as the reason. “There were so many people you had to get on the same page, and at that time I still had Cam in my situation.”

Santana also stated, “It wasn’t no one reason it didn’t happen. Me and Wayne always was on the same page, musically, as far as friendship-wise.” He continued, “I’m just happy we didn’t let that get in the way of us being cool, being able to do things in the future; we ain’t let it get to us.”

With no signs of I Can’t Fell My Face still, Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne did put out a collaborative effort “Blood Mary” in 2018. Moving on, Juelz’s ICFM label will be sponsoring the Diplomats & Friends Burning Gas Tour starting July 16th in New York City.