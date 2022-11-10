Juelz Santana Speaks On “Tension” Between Jay-Z And Cam’ron On Roc-A-Fella

Juelz Santana has given his recollection of the tense interactions between Jay-Z and Cam’ron during Dipset’s tenure at Roc-A-Fella Records. The Harlem rapper recently spoke with DJ Vlad about the “tension” between the two CEOs, which ultimately led to Cam’ron and his crewmates’ departure from the label during the mid-’00s.

“The world pretty much saw a lot of the tension that was going on,” the What the Game’s Been Missing! rapper said. “Jay and Cam never really… I’m not gonna say ‘got along,’ because it’s like a weird word, ‘never got along.’ Like, we not like kids, but they had a funny relationship. They never really clicked and meshed too well to where it felt like we were truly Roc-A-Fella artists, if that makes sense. Dame [Dash] always showed us that love. … We just never felt like we were truly welcome over there.”

JAY-Z and Cam’ron perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation.

Juelz, who was signed to Def Jam Records, Roc-A-Fella’s parent company, at the time, also spoke on his reasoning for remaining on the roster instead of pursuing a new label home. “I think it worked out, I think it was all in God’s plans. I actually ended up staying at Def Jam. … For me, I was already on a major label. So to go backwards would hurt me at that time.”

Joining Roc-A-Fella in the early ’00s, Cam’ron released two solo albums on the label, the platinum-selling Come Home with Me in 2002 and 2004’s Purple Haze, which achieved gold certification. Cam, Juelz, and Jim Jones would also release one group album on Roc-A-Fella, Diplomatic Immunity, in 2003. Santana also release his own solo debut album, From Me to U, on the label in 2003.

