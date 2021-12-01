Super Producer Juicy J On How Drugs Broke Up Three 6 Mafia

According to producer/rapper Juicy J, drug use was the downfall to Three 6 Mafia, which the group member revealed during a recent interview. His appearance on Nas’ and media maven Minya “Miss Info'” Oh new podcast, The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop, the Memphis native spoke on his group’s issues with drug abuse and how it impacted the group.

The episode reveals that “drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up…from heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills,” Juicy said. “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and shit, everybody’s on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

Group member Crunchy Black recently spoke on the impact of drugs on Three 6 Mafia in an interview with DJ Vlad, “People wasn’t showing up in the studio… business was crazy, everything’s folding… it was the drugs.”

He continued, adding, “I had to bust up in Lord Infamous room before and I was almost in tears,” he said of the late group member. “I thought the n—a was dead at first. So I had to go get the keys, because he wouldn’t answer the phone. I was banging on his door. So I had to bust up in his room and had to pretty much beat him [with a pillow] to wake him up.”

Three 6 Mafia will be on the next Verzuz battle against midwest legends in their own right, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony from Cleveland, Ohio. The match up is taking place tomorrow December 2nd in Los Angeles.