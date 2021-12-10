Jussie Smollett Found Guilty Of Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime

Actor Jussie Smollett has been found guilty of five of the six charges against him related to an alleged racist and homophobic attack. On Thursday (Dec. 9) Smollett was convicted of five counts of felony disorderly conduct for making false reports to police. According to CNN, the jury deliberated for two days before reaching a decision.

His attorney Nenye Uche “respectfully disagrees” and plans to appeal the verdict.

“He (Smollett) is 100% confident that this will be reversed on appeal,” Uche said. “At the end of the day, we believe justice will prevail. We don’t believe it was done today but we’re very confident that he will be cleared and he will be found to be innocent.”

Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett arrives at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building to hear the verdict in his trial on Dec. 9, 2021, in Chicago. Smollett was accused of lying to police when he reported that two masked men physically attacked him, yelling racist and anti-gay remarks near his Chicago home in 2019. Smollett was found guilty in five of the six counts against him. Scott Olson/Getty Images

During the trial, Smollett maintained his innocence. During his testimony, he claimed he and one of his alleged attackers Abel Osundairo had an intimate relationship and explained he paid Osundairo and his brother Ola for physical training and meal plans.

“There was no hoax,” testified Smollett . “Not one iota of information has changed.”

In his own testimony, Abel denied the claims.

The 39-year-old faces up to 3 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The City of Chicago said in a statement that legal action against Smollett will continue. A lawsuit was initially filed in April 2019 when he failed to pay a request of $130,106.15 for the police investigation of his report of a hate crime attack. Smollett filed a countersuit in November 2020.