Jussie Smollett Says He Has Never “Been As Clear Of Mind” As He Was While In Jail

Jussie Smollett has opened up about his controversial court case, the subsequent jail time, and more during a new interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning. In the conversation, the actor reflected on the entire ordeal where he was found guilty of lying to the Chicago police about an alleged hate crime before being sentenced to 150 days in jail. After serving a little over six days, Smollett was released from Cook County Jail pending appeal.

“God. And my family. I fasted, I was there for six and a half days. I fasted for six and a half days,” he told radio host Sway Calloway after being asked how he maintained himself through jail time.

“My lawyer, shout out to Nenye [Uche], but he was lying when he said that I was fasting for lent. I wasn’t fasting for lent, I was fasting because that’s what we do in my family. Like we fast for, for clarity for, I have never in my life, at least in my adult life been as clear of mind as I was for those six and a half days. And it was almost like when they told me that I was getting out, what I was doing is I was fasting until I found out whether or not I was gonna be in there for those five and a half months. I just wanted to know what my life was about to look like. So, I was fasting, getting, and I had been prepping, you know, my, my family, most wonderful human beings. I live and die for them….So being, being behind bars, I fasted for six and a half days and there was a part where they told me that I was getting out. I, Lord knows I wanted to get out. ”

M.A.C. Viva Glam Spokespeople (R) Taraji P. Henson & (L) Jussie Smollett meet fans at M.A.C. Michigan Avenue Store in Chicago on February 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for M.A.C. Cosmetics

During the interview, the former Empire star also spoke about his real-life relationship with his on-screen mother Taraji P. Henson and her continuous support.

“I was just with Taraji the day before yesterday in Atlanta. That is my heart,” Smollett remarked. “I love that woman. It is unexplainable how much I love that woman. And she is literally one of my best friends in the whole world. And I love her and I’m always just, I just, I just I love her. And yes, I talk to her. I talk to her at, I mean, we talk all the time. That’s my girl.”

He shared with Calloway how he currently feels.

“My spirit is so… in such a season of gratitude. Like my, my spirit is, I’ve never felt more, more clear, I’ve never felt more sober. I’ve never felt more, I hope people don’t take that outta context, but I’m sure they will…. Yeah. But um, I’ve never felt healthier and more grateful and more, I’ve never felt more blessed than I feel now. So, my spirit is, you know, is really good. I’m still, you know, still dealing with things still, you know, having to, you know, I’m not shy to say that I am in therapy, as we all should be because a lot of stuff that happened over the last three years, obviously, but also just, you know, just life stuff. You gotta be able to, you gotta be able to train your mind and not just train your body, you know, to be healthy and to be beautiful.”

Watch Jussie Smollett’s full interview on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning below.