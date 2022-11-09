Justin Bieber Rumored To Perform At Takeoff’s Celebration Of Life

Justin Bieber has been reportedly named as a performer for Takeoff’s celebration of life at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday (Nov. 11). According to TMZ, the Canadian singer will take the stage in honor of the fallen Migos member.

Bieber has collaborated with Migos’ Offset, Quavo, and Takeoff on two songs — his “Looking For You” in 2014, and “What You See” in 2021.

According to a press release, the homegoing service for friends, family, and fans to mourn the loss of Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, will follow a strict no photo and no video policy, with devices being checked with Yondr bags prior to entering the venue.

Takeoff of Migos performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Media is also expected to follow the photo and video guidelines. Reporters and journalists will not be allowed entry to cover the ceremony and will be provided with images once the services end. Additionally, there will be two locations outside the venue designated for live shots, video, and photography.

Takeoff’s family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation to support programs that are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence.

Takeoff, Offset and Quavo of Migos attend A Conversation with Migos at The GRAMMY Museum on September 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rev. Jesse Curney, III, Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church confirmed to Audacy’s NewsTalk 1380 WAOK in Atlanta that he would lead the service’s eulogy.

“I plan to remember him as the young man that I saw growing up in the church who loved being with his family, who loved coming to worship, and the times when he made it to church with his busy schedule, he still came as just a regular worshiper, and one who showed love to fans,” Rev. Curney said to the outlet.

Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during Global Citizen Live on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Takeoff, 28, was murdered in Houston on Nov. 1 by what his record label Quality Control called a “stray bullet.”

“As you have heard, this was a private party last night of about 40 people. In that group, somebody or the people know who the actual shooter or shooters were,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner according to KHOU 11 after the incident.

His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner as the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science recorded “gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.” There have been no arrests made.