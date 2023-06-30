Juvenile Brings Mannie Fresh And Jon Batiste For New Orleans-Powered Tiny Desk Performance

Juvenile made his way to NPR’s Tiny Desk and proved why fans demanded the rapper to be featured on the platform. On Friday (June 30), the platform aired the spirited performance from the 48-year-old featuring Mannie Fresh, Jon Batiste, Alvin Ford, and Trombone Shorty. According to NPR, Batiste flew in from London to ensure his participation.

The New Orleans-fueled showcase highlighted the cultural treasure found in the Big Easy in strings and horns that create the signature jazz band sound. Filmed in the nation’s capital, local Washington, D.C.-based group The Amours provided background vocals. Uncensored versions of his classic records including “400 Degreez,” “Rodeo,” and “Project Bi**h,” were amplified by the charismatic presence and vibrant energy presented by each of the performers.

As the performance ended, the audience chanted for an encore of “Back That Azz Up” and the Reality Check rapper ran the track again, encouraging the crowd to dance along. The camera panned to Mannie Fresh joining in on the fun.

Rapper Juvenile performs onstage at 2023 Black Music Honors at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on May 19, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Nykieria Chaney/Getty Images

Juvenile’s Tiny Desk appearance comes after he learned what the platform is on Twitter when a fan asked him to perform earlier this year. The bounce-inducing showcase closes NPR’s Black Music Month lineup, which also featured concerts from Babyface, Amaarae, Tank, Brandee Younger, Adam Blackstone, and more.

“Together, these artists represent the past, present, and future of Black music. This month of carefully curated shows is a celebration of Black artists expressing themselves in ways we’ve never seen before, and of the Tiny Desk’s unique way of showcasing that talent,” explains NPR.

The People Have Spoken!!!! 10k!! ??? and @NPR locked it in ?.



I appreciate the luv and I’m gonna put on a one of a kind show for y’all on #TinyDesk ? https://t.co/Xc1SJ6KOZa pic.twitter.com/gNw1V1aYVV — JUVENILE (@juviethegreat) April 12, 2023

Watch Juvenile, Jon Batiste, Mannie Fresh, Trombone Shorty, and more on NPR Tiny Desk above, and check out the full setlist and talent credits below.

SET LIST

“Intro (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

“400 Degreez (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

“Bling Bling (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

“Ha”

“Set It Off”

“Slow Motion”

“Rodeo (feat. The Amours)”

“I Need A Hot Girl (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

“Project Bitch (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

“Back That Azz Up (feat. Mannie Fresh)”

MUSICIANS