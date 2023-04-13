Juvenile Agrees To Perform On NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Rapper Juvenile attends GQ & LeBron James NBA All Star Party Sponsored By Samsung Galaxy And Beats at Ogden Museum's Patrick F. Taylor Library on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Juvenile has voiced his willingness to be a guest on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series after initially balking at the opportunity.

On Tuesday evening, social media users pondered what a Juvie Tiny Desk show would sound like, with the Louisiana rep admitting his unfamiliarity with the platform and declining to appear as a performer. “Wtf is a tiny desk and no,” the “Ha” rapper wrote on Twitter in response to a fan requesting that he bring his talents to NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters.

However, a multitude of requests from other social media users gave the former Hot Boy a change of heart, as he agreed to perform on the series if 10,000 people retweeted him. “Ok ok,” Juvie wrote in a subsequent tweet, along with a pair of laughter emojis. “All Things Considered, 10k retweets and I will RECONSIDER doing @NPR Tiny Desk while drinking an ice cold #JuvieJuice from @UrbanSouthBeer!!!”

As the retweets began to pile up, the rapper engaged with fans’ replies to his tweet, a number of which noted Juvie writing “All Things Considered,” which is a subtle nod to Tiny Desk Concert series creator Bob Boilen’s book title.

Asking his followers which song they’d like him to perform the most, the answers ranged from his 1998 hit “Back Dat Azz Up” to his Soulja Slim-assisted smash “Slow Motion.” Juvie amassed well over the 10,000 retweets requested, with the southern legend declaring that he would keep his world and do a Tiny Desk concert the public’s behest. “The People Have Spoken!!!!” he wrote in response to his initial tweet. “10k! and @NPR locked it in.” He continued, adding “I appreciate the luv and I’m gonna put on a one of a kind show for y’all on #TinyDesk.”

The People Have Spoken!!!! 10k!! ??? and @NPR locked it in ?.



Tiny Desk concert has welcomed some of the biggest and brightest stars in Hip-Hop and R&B, including T-Pain, Usher, Common, Monica, Gucci Mane, Tyler the Creator, Run The Jewels, Big Daddy Kane, Wyclef Jean and more. The most recent artist to rock the Tiny Disk is Trina, who appeared as a guest last week and performed the cuts “Mama,” “Da Baddest Bi**h,” “Single Again,” “Here We Go,” and “Nann Ni**a.”

Watch Trina’s Tiny Desk Concert below.