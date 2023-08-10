Kai Cenat Disappointed With Fans Who Turned NYC Giveaway Into Riot

Kai Cenat accepts the Streamer of the Year award during the 2022 YouTube Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton on December 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kai Cenat made his first public statement since his NYC giveaway that turned into a riot last week. The 21-year-old personality expressed disappointment with his fans and how they conducted themselves in what was supposed to be something positive.

The popular streamer took to Twitch on Wednesday (Aug. 9) to speak on what took place last Friday (Aug. 4). His intent was to give back to the people that love him and have gotten him to where he is, but the fans who flooded the streets of NYC, due to his admitted power and influence, turned it into something much worse.

The crowd eventually got so rowdy that Cenat ended up being arrested on multiple counts of inciting a riot. “I am beyond disappointed with anyone who became destructive that day,” Kai said. “That sh*t is not cool, I want people to know that… I don’t condone anything that went on that day. I’m seeing random videos of people getting sturdy on people’s cars and I’m asking myself, why? Why?” Check out a clip of his stream below and watch the full thing in his Twitch videos on demand.

Kai Cenat announced that he would be streaming less in the near future and requested that people leave his family alone, as someone paid an unwelcome visit to his mother’s house. He also revealed that he has a court date set for Aug. 16 with follow-up hearings to come, though those dates aren’t confirmed at the moment.

The creator reached a peak in his career in 2023, becoming Twitch’s most popular streamer. He first got his start making videos on YouTube and amassed over 3.5 million subscribers there. Complex listed the New York personality at No. 6 out of 25 names on their Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings list.