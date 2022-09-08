Kamaiyah Addresses Recent Airport Arrest For Gun Possession

Kamaiyah was arrested at Hollywood Burbank Airport after TSA agents discovered a loaded .380 semi-automatic pistol in her purse. According to TMZ, the Oakland native was put in handcuffs around 3:30 p.m. as the rapper was en route to her hometown on Wednesday (Aug. 31).

The 30-year-old was reportedly charged with felony weapon possession and booked into a Burbank, Calif. jail. She was later released from police custody after posting a $70,000 bail. Amid the detainment, a long-standing warrant for Kamaiyah’s arrest was also discovered stemming from a 2019 incident, where she allegedly fired a gun inside a movie screening room of an apartment complex in San Fernando Valley. She later denied the warrant.

Kamaiyah addressed the arrest via Instagram on Wednesday (Sept. 8), claiming that she accidentally left her gun in her purse. She also spoke on the alleged warrant. “I don’t have a warrant for my arrest,” she wrote.

“Last week I was on my way to get my hair done and accidentally left my gun in my purse at the airport. I’m laughing in my mugshot because I told the guard you gone have me on the blogs looking like a hedgehog and look at me a week later on the blogs looking like a damn hedgehog. [crying face emojis].”

She captioned the post, “I tried to not say nothin so it wouldn’t get out but clearly that didn’t work [crying and chef’s kiss emojis] playas f**k up mayne mind y’all damn business.”

In 2018, Kamaiyah was arrested at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut for not removing her head cover and arguing with TSA agents. She pleaded guilty to creating a public disturbance and paid a $50 fine and wrote a public apology letter.

In May, Kamaiyah released Divine Timing which actually shows Kamaiyah holding two guns on the cover. The project boasts features from DeJ Loaf, Lloyd, Sada Baby, and more.