Kandi Burress And Todd Tucker Join ‘The Wiz’ Broadway Production Team

Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker are the newest additions to The Wiz’s production team.

Deadline reports that the pair is set to join the Broadway revival, with their hands in a bit of everything on the project. The married couple spoke about their involvement in the live show and why they were interested in joining.

“We are thrilled to be part of The Wiz,” the couple told the outlet. “The songs, choreography, costumes, everything about The Wiz is epic.

“We have always said we want to help open the doors of theatre to all people,” they continued. “Theatre has the power to influence and inspire people to create change through art, and that is what we all need now. Art can heal, and art can change you. It has changed us. So, come on and ease on down the road with us.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Burress and Tucker join a producing team stacked with talented visionaries. The Wiz’s production team includes Mike Isaacson, Kristin Caskey, Brian Anthony Moreland, and the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Schele Williams, known for their work on The Notebook, has been tapped to direct the onstage production. Other creative team members include choreographer JaQuel Knight, Joseph Joubert, working in music, and Allen René Louis for vocal and musical arrangements.

Deadline reports that the design team includes Ryan J. O’Gara conducting lighting design, Hannah Beachler and Sharen Davis for costume design, sound design by Jon Weston, and Mia Neal, tapped for wig design.

The Wiz is based on The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, with the original version of the former opening on Broadway in 1975. Capitalizing on the live show’s success, The Wiz was adapted for a film of the same name in 1978. Actors for the iconic film adaptation included Ted Ross, Michael Jackson, Mabel King, Diana Ross, Richard Pryor, and Lena Horne.