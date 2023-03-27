Kandi Burruss Calls LaTocha Scott “Corny” For Making Fun Of Her Voice

Kandi Burruss has responded to several claims made by her Xscape group mate, LaTocha Scott, in a video shared to YouTube last week. Within the clip, Scott denies stealing $30K from her sister Tamika Scott, and doubles down on her claim that Kandi often took issue when she would sing lead.

Burruss also addressed the gospel singer making fun of her vocal ability in the clip, saying it was “corny” of Scott to do so considering they’ve been singing together for decades.

“You are trying to clown a person’s voice whose voice is leading on half the hits that is your claim to fame,” the restaurateur said. “The biggest hit that you’ve ever been on, which is ‘Just Kickin’ It,’ is the voice that you’ve been clowning.”

“Me and you are in a group together,” she added. “We supposed to make money together, we supposed to hit the stage together…but you on your video trying to make jokes about my voice, the same voice [that’s] accomplished more than you with your amazing voice that you try to put out there that you have!”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott of Xscape arrive to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Burruss then added that she already has a No. 1 Gospel single in “Stay Prayed Up,” a feat the Motown Gospel-signee is still looking to accomplish as a solo star.

“You trying to join on the bandwagon of other people clowning your group member that goes on stage with you and makes money with you? Where they do that at? If you clowning me, you clowning yourself!”

Kandi then takes it a step further, sharing that LaTocha’s voice has also come into question.

“On top of that, yeah, people been clowning me, but lately they been clowning you, too, for singing them same, tired runs you been singing since 1993. They been clowning you, too, but have I been trying to go online like, ‘oh, she sang them same, tired runs,’ it’s not like I never thought it.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 13: Kandi Burruss of Xscape performs during the 2022 Soul Train Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

After denying Scott’s claim that it took her and group mate Tameka “Tiny” Harris hours to lay down vocals for a song with Joe, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star addressed Scott claiming that she walked in on Kandi crying in the studio during a session because she didn’t want LaTocha singing lead. According to Burruss, however, she teared up for a completely different reason.

Kandi claims that the group’s third album was produced with the intention of setting up LaTocha for a solo project. Because of this, according to Kandi, other group members were often left in the dark. On this particular occasion, Kandi arrived to the studio to discover one of their songs had been completed without herself, Tamika and Tiny, with producer Jermaine Dupri only bringing in Kandi to lay down background vocals to ensure it could still pass as an Xscape record.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 21: Jermaine Dupri (C) poses with Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, LaTocha Scott, and Tameka Cottle of Xscape backstage at the 31st Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 21, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for ASCAP)

“In what world should my other group members have not been invited…to an Xscape session?,” Burruss questioned. “So, to be clear to you, I didn’t have a problem with Tocha…I had a problem with our producer, our label head. I was addressing him and it became an argument.

“Ya’ll know how I am when I be arguing or when I’m upset or I’m passionate, my eyes tear up,” she went on. “So yes, she did walk in on me and Jermaine arguing about a song that she was singing solo on, but you got to put it in context. Don’t just tell people I’m mad because you singing solo. I’m mad because ya’ll didn’t invite our entire group to be a part of a song that’s supposed to be for Xscape.”

Check out her full reply below.