Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris Defend Asking SWV To Open For Xscape

Sunday night’s episode of Bravo’s SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B found the two groups — and their fans — debating on who should open for whom when the two R&B cliques perform together.

While SWV believes the two groups should co-headline the show, integrating both musical catalogues throughout the night, Xscape insisted that the New York divas open for the Atlanta foursome, resulting in The Bronx’s own Coko Clemons calling BS and reminding those involved of the “Can We” group’s massive success.

“I sold 30 million records, bi**h.”

Fans on social media largely agreed with the idea of the crews co-headlining, leaving both Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris defending their stance.

“We may not have been the headliners in the 90s but we have been for the past 6yrs since we’ve reunited… & respectfully they’ve opened up for us multiple times already,” Burruss tweeted during the show.

She also went on to respond to one follower who tweeted, “You always have an excuse for coming in second place. The sales and streaming numbers don’t lie. People went to that Escape [sic] tour because they figured it would be the last time seeing 4 members on stage, and it looks like they were right.”

“I never said they didn’t sell more records,” Kandi asserted, “But the concert is about who can sell more tickets. Be upset if you want but we’ve done other shows since the tour & the promoters still had SWV go on before us. It is what it is.”

“We NOT talking record sales, we talking ticket sales,” Harris agreed.

“To be clear, we love SWV as much as you all do!” she continued to tweet. “But business is business….I ain’t never been a hater, but I always been bout business!”

She later responded to a fan insisting they co-headline, tweeting, “So you want us to take a pay cut and give them a raise? I don’t care what the flyer say, but that billing has to add up.”

SWV & Xscape: Queens Of R&B airs Sunday nights on Bravo.