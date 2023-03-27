Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Respond To Tamar Braxton’s Threat Accusations

Kandi Burruss has responded to Tamar Braxton accusing her husband, Todd Tucker, of threatening her after the ladies engaged in a heated argument.

According to the Xscape member, the two women did indeed “have words” in the backstage hallway of a show after Braxton re-shared a post on social media attempting to discredit her in favor of television producer Carlos King, with whom Burruss had issues at the time.

“When I saw her, my intent was just to say ‘hello’ and keep it pushing. I said ‘hello,’ she wanted to know why I didn’t give her extra, and at that point, that’s when the conversation happened,” Kandi claims in the latest episode of Speak On It.

While Braxton claimed she was generally apologetic in an effort to nip the issue in the bud, Burruss claims the two went back and forth, with moments of calm, as well as full blown arguing – all as at least “30 people” walked by observing the war of words.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 08: Singers Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss attend the Soul Train Awards 2013 at the Orleans Arena on November 8, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/BET/Getty Images for BET)

The key difference between their recollections of the incident, however, involves Burruss’ husband, who was accused of telling the Queen’s Court star “You know what it is” in a threatening manner.

According to Burruss, Tucker was actually speaking to her when he uttered the phase, in an effort to get his wife to calm down.

“He was like, ‘Kandi stop. You already know what it is, stop!’ That’s what he was saying to me, he was not saying it to her.”

Tucker then confirms that he was speaking to Kandi in that moment and claims to have had a calm conversation with Braxton’s fiancé about the issue, despite Braxton’s claim that her man “checked” Tucker.

“He didn’t buck up, like, ‘yo, why you saying ‘you know what it is?’’ I never said that to her, I said that to my wife, and that was it.”

Last week, Braxton accused the couple of threatening her during a visit to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

“And it really did happen, I’m not lying. Like, I’m not looking for attention or drama or anything like that, but that sh*t really happened, it was not cute.”

Hours later, she tweeted, “I left the situation alone. but the fact is kandi &Todd wanted to fight me!! Periodt!!…I’m not scared of anyone or the truth! Y’all don’t want me to say nothing cause ThTs not her narrative on tv. It’s been months and she addresses EVERYTHING and EVERYONE.. why not this? I welcome them both to speak on it and LIE.”