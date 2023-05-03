Kandi Burruss Scores Tony And Emmy Nominations, Inches Closer To EGOT Status

Kandi Burruss has earned a Emmy and Tony nomination and now, the Grammy-winning songwriter is one step closer to reaching EGOT status.

In an announcement by Bravo, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star has been nominated for a Southeast Emmy in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in La Musica de La Familia.

“It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in. Look how God is working in my life. God don’t play about me,” expressed Burruss, 46, who scored her sole GRAMMY in 2000 for penning TLC’s hit record, “No Scrubs.”

The Xscape member and her husband, Todd Tucker, also scored a Tony nomination for Best Revival of a Play after joining The Piano Lesson‘s production team. Samuel L. Jackson, who starred in the play, also earned a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor In A Play.

The Broadway run of the August Wilson play was reportedly the highest-grossing revival of a play.

The Piano Lesson is centered around the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and their heirloom family piano, set in 1936 Pittsburgh post-Great Depression. It’s also being adapted into a film for Netflix, starring Jackson and John David Washington and written by Virgil Williams and Malcolm Washington. This also marks the latter’s directorial debut.

To round out the cast, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, and Corey Hawkins all have leading roles. Denzel Washington, acclaimed actor and father to John David and Malcolm, is set to serve as executive producer. Hawkins also scored a Tony nomination for his leading role in Topdog/Underdog, alongside his co-lead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.