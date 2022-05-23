Kandi Burruss Feels Xscape Would Beat Destiny’s Child In A ‘Verzuz’

Even though Xscape already went head-to-head against SWV in a Verzuz, Kandi Burruss seems to still be ready for some smoke. In a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Burruss sat with Lil Jon as they had to decide who they suspect would take the throne in a mock Verzuz battle.

With them both being former participants in the music showdown, the industry veterans had to choose between the likes of Mariah Carey vs. Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion vs. Cardi B, Jay-Z vs. Kanye West, Tina Turner vs. Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige vs. Faith Evans, Snoop Dogg vs. Diddy, and Patti LaBelle vs. Diana Ross.

When posed with the question of Destiny’s Child vs. Xscape, Burruss exclaimed, “Oh, really?! We the OGs.” Meanwhile, Lil Jon chanted, “Xscape! Xscape!,” in the background. While it’s safe to assume that Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams may never appear in a Destiny’s Child and Friends Verzuz, this matchup is an interesting notion nonetheless.

For years since the DC3 disbanded, fans have been begging for a reunion and received two surprise ones during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 and during her historic Coachella set in 2018. Recently, Xscape took the stage at Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Festival and is set to partner up with SWV once again in their new limited series.

Watch the mock Verzuz matchup discussion below.