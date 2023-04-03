Kandi And Tiny Explain Why LaTocha Scott Won’t Be Reuniting With Xscape Anytime Soon

Xscape group mates Kandi Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Harris took to Burruss’ YouTube show Speak On It Sunday to share their thoughts on sisters Tamika and LaTocha Scott’s recent videos aimed at each other, as well as LaTocha’s husband, Rocky Bivens, and his alleged shady practices of receiving kickbacks for their shows, as revealed on the latest episode of SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens Of R&B.

Burruss and Harris both dissected the scene, wherein LaTocha reacted with shock and disbelief when confronted with text messages alleging her husband made side deals with a promoter. According to the texts, LaTocha was aware of the under-the-table arrangements.

While the gospel artist denied any wrongdoing and insinuated that the messages were fake, both Kandi and Tiny confirm their validity, saying things that were mentioned within the text exchanges actually happened.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Tameka Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott , and Kandi Burruss of Xscape backstage at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for BET)

Tiny also recalled LaTocha insisting Kandi return to the group while the pair and Tamika toured as Xscape 3. Her insistence was surprising, as LaTocha and Kandi never quite got along, and the trio was pulling in big money without the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star. They now believe the promoter told Rocky he wouldn’t be paid his separate fee if all four women didn’t perform.

“It didn’t make no sense to us, but now that we read the text messages, it all comes together,” Tiny said before Kandi added, “Because they was getting some extra money on the side.”

When asked if anyone else’s husband is involved in making group decisions, the ladies agree that while their men will share their opinions, they never attempt to make decisions for the group or be paid for anything Xscape does, whether they help out occasionally or not.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 25: Tameka “Tiny” Harris, Tamika Scott, and Kandi Burruss of Xscape attend “The Tamika Scott Experience” on April 25, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

“We just want it to be where our men play the background and let us kind of handle it as four women, but we can never do that,” Tiny said, referring to Rocky. “That’s why, also, when you think about reuniting, it just seems like it will never be…”

“TRUST!” Kandi interjects before Tiny agrees. “Yeah, be able to happen because there will never be a time when I feel like she is not going to let…you know, that’s her manager…everything goes through him. I just don’t think we’ll be able to work together at the end of the day.”

Check out their full conversation below.