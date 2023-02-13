Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Rants Increased Hate Crimes, Reports The Anti-Defamation League

The Anti-Defamation League released a report that attributes Kanye West’s anti-semitic rhetoric to an increase in hate crimes. According to the organization, West, who legally changed his name to Ye, had an impact beyond the digital world, as most of his rants went viral on social media and cost him brand deals.

On Monday (Feb. 13), the ADL revealed at least 30 anti-semitic incidents that directly referenced the Grammy-winning rapper. These reported acts include vandalism, banner drops, target harassment, and campus propaganda distribution.

The report notes the first “Ye is right, change my mind” event was held at Florida Atlantic University in January 2023 to endorse the 45-year-old’s 2024 presidential campaign. Another “Ye is right, change my mind” event was held at Florida State University with similar events at the University of Alabama, the University of Florida, the University of Central Florida, and Florida International University.

Kanye West onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In the report, vandalism incidents were documented in multiple cities across the country including Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Harassment was reported in New York City, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and more.

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, in a statement to Billboard. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

