Kanye West “Doesn’t Believe” In Being Labeled Anti-Semitic

Ye has doubled down on his dangerous language, revealing he “doesn’t believe” in being labeled anti-Semitic.

On Monday (Oct. 17), West appeared on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation evening show, CUOMO, to discuss his recent slate of controversies.

The former CNN anchor expressed that he gave Ye his platform to speak about his pending Parler acquisition and answer for his antisemitic language. However, the fashion designer claimed he couldn’t be hateful towards Jewish people because “Black people are also [Jews].”

Ye attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“I don’t like the term anti-Semitic. It’s been a term that’s allowed people, specifically in my industry, to get away with murder—sometimes literally—and get away with robbing and doing bad [to] people,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West said. “You’re saying it’s anti-Semitic, but I don’t believe in that term. One thing is, Black people are also Jew. I classify as Jew also, so I actually can’t be an anti-Semite. So, the term is actually not factual.”

The Donda rapper continued, claiming there was a “Jewish underground media mafia” who attacked him for rocking his infamous YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” t-shirts.

“When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me,” he alleged. “They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people. The outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t.”

Kanye West, Kid Rock, and Ray J attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

“And they just immediately disrespect me, they keep the ‘crazy’ narrative going, [and] they never call me a billionaire,” he added. “We never talked about, even on this one right here, hey: tycoon, billionaire, visionary, inventor. These are never used.”

Cuomo pushed back on Ye’s claims of a shadowy Jewish cabal, bluntly stating, “There is no Jewish media cabal mafia. That is a figment of your imagination “

Ye’s recent hateful talking points have also led to his latest Drink Champs episode being axed from Revolt and YouTube on Monday (Oct. 17).

The controversial interview saw West spewing hostile verbiage regarding Jewish people and George Floyd. The 45-year-old stated that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.”

The father of four also spurted untruths surrounding George Floyd’s murder, which has led Floyd’s family to consider suing the YZY fashion designer for defamation.