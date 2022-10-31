Kanye West Apologizes For False George Floyd Claims, Compares Losing Deals To Having A “Knee On My Neck”

Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West has apologized for his false comments about George Floyd’s death. In a YouTube video dated Friday (Oct. 29), Ye is seen talking to a slew of reporters as he exits a building in Los Angeles.

The YZY fashion designer appears less chaotic and seemingly patient with questions surrounding his anti-semitic comments and falsehoods he spread about Floyd’s death.

Then, he begins discussing his recent controversies, explaining he didn’t know what he was saying was considered anti-semitic.

“I had experiences where I felt like I was being teamed up on,” West said. “And I didn’t realize that term would be anti-semitic. So I had a mediation with Adidas today, and I think Adidas felt like cause everyone else was ganging up on me that they had the right to take my designs.”

“I feel like this is God humbling me right now. Cause two things are happening,” Ye expressed. “A lot of times when I would say ‘I am the richest Black man,’ it would be a defense that I would use for the mental health conversation.”

West, 45, continued, speaking about wronging Black people with his comments regarding George Floyd. The Jesus Is King rapper also clarified his statement about Black Lives Matter and claimed this was all God’s way of “humbling” him.

“When the idea of Black Lives Matter came out, it made us come together as a people. So when I said that and I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people. It hurt the Black people,” he said. “So, I want to apologize because God has shown me by what Adidas is doing and by what the media is doing, I know how it feels to have a knee on my neck now. So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt.”

“Because how could the richest Black man ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off one comment.”

In the aftermath of his false comments regarding Floyd, Kanye is now facing a lawsuit from the George Floyd family.

Ye has also been dropped from Adidas, JPMorgan Chase banking, Balenciaga, CAA, and MRC.

