Kanye West Seeks Behavioral Treatment To Become A “Better Human”

Kanye West is seeking out treatment to help assist him in tackling issues within his personal life, according to reports. A source close to the rapper claims that West’s inner circle is currently researching various facilities that align with the rap star and fashion mogul’s needs, as his struggles with mental health, particularly his bipolar disorder, have been well documented.

“West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” the source claimed, adding that the father of four made the request himself. “He wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.” Another source claims that he’s promised to not make any public appearances or “inflammatory social media statements” for the sake of his children.

Recently pulling out of his planned headlining performance at Coachella, West has been the subject of various headlines amid his pending divorce from estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye has also been embroiled in an ongoing back-and-forth with comedian Pete Davidson, who Kardashian began dating following their split. He’s also been scrutinized as a parent, with various sources claiming that West’s actions are having a negative impact on his relationship with his children, a notion that West, as well as the new head of Ye’s media and partnerships team, Jason Lee, have disputed.

“Ye monitors all headlines pertaining to him and his family daily,” Lee told Yahoo! Entertainment. “Most all are being fed to media by ‘sources close to the Kardashians,’ which have been creating a false narrative that not only is untrue but further compromises his goal of creating a healthy environment for the beautiful children he shares with Kim. He’s been focused on taking care of himself, being a present and loving father and a creative genius well before all the false headlines we’ve seen as recent. … If you don’t hear it from his mouth, read it from his social media, or get it from a press release he approved it’s simply false.”

In 2016, West was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital during the North American leg of his Saint Pablo Tour due to stress and heat exhaustion and was placed on a psychiatric-hold, according to reports. West’s hospitalization came after several instances of erratic behavior during the tour, including an epic rant in which he spoke on his feelings about Facebook, Jay Z, Hillary Clinton, and Beyoncé before storming off stage.