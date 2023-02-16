Kanye West, Wife Bianca Censori Spent Valentine’s Day With Russell Simmons

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori were recently spotted at a movie theater with Russell Simmons. According to Page Six, the Wests accompanied the music business icon as they hit the Hollywood AMC Theatre for Valentine’s Day.

Producer 88-Keys was also present during the day at the movies, with photos showing the group smiling and laughing after viewing the newly released sci-fi/horror film Infinity Pool. All members attending the V-day excursion appeared to be dressed in casual, cozy outfits, with Simmons, 65, donning a classic New York Yankees baseball, sweatpants, and Adidas trainers.

Ye, 45, and Censori, 28, both wore what can be described as their blossoming signature look: Censori wearing an all-black getup with the musician draped in a bomber jacket, baggy denim, and chunky boots.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 27: Kanye West is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Elsewhere in Kanye news, on Monday (Feb. 13), the Anti-Defamation League released a report attributing the Jesus is King producer’s recent string of anti-semitic rhetoric to an immediate increase in hate crimes.

ADL reported that the Chicago native had an impact outside of the internet, revealing at least 30 anti-semitic incidents directly referenced the disgraced rapper. Their findings included acts of campus propaganda distribution, vandalism, banner drops, and target harassment.

Furthermore, the organization noted that the first “Ye is right, change my mind” rally was held at Florida Atlantic University in January 2023, with attendees using the event to endorse the 45-year-old’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Other southern campuses that held similar problematic events include Florida State University, the University of Alabama, the University of Central Florida, and Florida International University.

“Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks – and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable – doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” expressed Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, in a statement to Billboard. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”