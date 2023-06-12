Kanye West’s Birthday Party Features Naked Woman As Sushi Tray And Interesting Guest List

Kanye West and normalcy go together like water and oil. Thus, it came as no surprise that his 46th birthday party this past weekend featured a naked woman as a sushi tray and an interesting mix of guests.

Pictures and footage from the party surfaced on Sunday (June 11), showing a fully nude woman laying on a table with sushi adorning her body. There were additional plates with sushi surrounding her on the table. The party room was not lit up by conventional lights but instead had candles scattered throughout the space.

Given Ye’s massive celebrity status, it comes as no surprise that the event was star-studded. Ty Dolla $ign, Freddie Gibbs, and Chloe Bailey, injury and all, were all seen at the Donda artist’s birthday party. His new wife, Bianca Censori, also was in attendance and arrived with the GRAMMY winner’s daughter North West.

Elsewhere at the event, Kanye West could be seen outside rapping along to “Off The Grid,” the collaboration with Playboi Carti and Fivio Foreign from his 2021 LP Donda. Some fans are speculating that this could be for a music video or will be part of the Donda documentary.

Last week, a leaked Donda mini-documentary surfaced online and featured the Yeezy founder ranting about people not attending his listening party for the album. At one point, West even threatened to remove Jay-Z from the project if he was not present. “If there’s anybody not here on the porch with me, they’re not on this version,” he said in the locker room of Mercedes Benz stadium.