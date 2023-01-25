Kanye West Barks On Paparazzi After Being Followed With New Wife

Kanye West’s latest rant is geared towards paparazzi and their invasive tactics.

In recent weeks, following reports that he married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori, the Chicago native has stayed out of the public eye. However, while attempting to get into his car with Censori, Ye needs to get some things off his chest.

“Stop. Just stop, bro,” he frustratingly stated in a newly surfaced video (below). “It’s like antagonistic. You got the shot. It’s like, you don’t even know. Y’all just jump up on people like this.”

Ye continued while speaking on how intrusive situations such as this affect his mental health.

“Do you know the first time I ever took medication, where I was? Cause I got mad at paparazzi. Do you know what paparazzi it was? The same ones that shot Britney,” said the father of four. Despite his father, Ray West, being a photojournalist, Ye explained, “It has to be some kind of balance, some kind of conversation. I can’t live in California and my life [is] like I’m some type of caged animal.”

The photographer repeatedly apologized and insisted that he works independently, but the jeen-yuhs star continued to make his point while asking who this person worked for.

“The media doesn’t have a right to just, boom, pop up. We ain’t have no idea. Then I have no say so over the shot,” West explained. “Y’all find out where we are at. Y’all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos? I need to find all the information on how this works. If I want to drive around and not see paparazzi, I do it.”

Kanye West takes his nine-year-old daughter North West to dinner with his wife Bianca Censori-West at Nobu on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/BB2s6vSIYm — YE²⁴ yefanatics (@yefanatics) January 23, 2023

Despite them later debating California law, Ye issues a clear warning to paparazzi as a whole. “Just cause it’s been like that for a long time doesn’t mean it’s gonna be like that […] My image ain’t up to y’all no more. If I take your camera, is it up to me then?”

The 45-year-old requested the photos be erased and concluded, “Let people know. Let all the paparazzi know. It’s up.”