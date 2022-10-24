Kanye West Says ‘Django Unchained’ Plot Was His Idea

According to Kanye West, the plot for 2012’s Django Unchained was his idea. The Chicago producer sat down with Piers Morgan on his eponymous Fox News television show on Oct. 21 to tell the story of how he allegedly inspired Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino’s award-winning film.

In Ye’s mind, the process began back in 2005 when he collaborated with Foxx on “Gold Digger.” The Donda artist originally pitched a slavery-themed story for the music video to Tarantino and the Academy Award winner, which ultimately did not work out. Django was released seven years later and was centered around a freed slave (Foxx), who teams up with a bounty hunter (Christoph Waltz) to free his wife.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django. I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,’” the 45-year-old said told Morgan. “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

These comments follow a string of incendiary outbursts by the Yeezy founder. The father of four made several anti-Semitic comments on Twitter, Instagram, and shows such as Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News, the now-deleted episode of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, and the shelved episode of Lebron James’ The Shop which was pulled before its release.

After being restricted on Twitter and Instagram, West purchased the controversial conservative social platform, Parler. In a press statement, the company expressed its excitement over the deal as the platform will be able to ensure “a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome.”