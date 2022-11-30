Kanye West Reportedly In Talks To Move Donda Academy To Christian Church

Kanye West continues to try and keep his ventures alive, despite losing a lot over the last few months. The 45-year-old is now reportedly looking to re-open his Donda Academy in a church in California.

TMZ reported that Pastor Ronald Nagin of Cornerstone Christian Church met with the Chicago producer three times to discuss Ye using Cornerstone’s space. The church’s lawyers have reportedly already drafted up a lease for the Northridge, Calif. building.

This move would be the latest chaotic chapter in Donda Academy’s short history. In the wake of the fallout from the Jesus Is King artist’s anti-semitic rants, the school closed on Oct. 27 via email only to reopen just four hours later.

“Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy,” the administration said. “With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” Despite the school becoming active again, many parents — including R&B singer Keyshia Cole — withdrew their students from the unaccredited institution.

Donda Academy parents only make up a fraction of the list of people and businesses distancing themselves from Kanye West. The rapper’s partnerships with Adidas, Balenciaga, and Gap have all been terminated, Def Jam has parted ways with G.O.O.D Music, and Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have both walked away from deals with Donda Sports.

West isn’t doing himself any favors either, as he recently reunited with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago and requested the former President be his 2024 running mate.

Ye has also aligned himself with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and enlisted the help of Milo Yiannopoulous, a known pedophilia defender, as his campaign manager. Yiannopoulous, much like Ye, has been banned from social media before for hate speech.