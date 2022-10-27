Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closed For Remainder Of School Year

Update: [1:10 p.m.] ET Oct, 27 2022 – TMZ reports that Donda Academy leaders have reversed their initial decision to close down for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Parents and students received an email around midnight stating “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!”

The email closes with “The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!” This email came just four hours after the initial closedown email sent by Principal Jason Angell.

It is currently not known if this was a decision made by Kanye West, faculty members, or parents, but given Ye returned to Instagram and made remarks on his school being shut down, it would not be surprising if he was behind the sudden change of heart.

Original story below…

—

The dominoes continue to fall in the wake of Kanye West’s anti-semetic rants, as his recently opened Donda Academy will be closing for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. The Times reports that the school’s principal, Jason Angell, sent out an email to parents on Wednesday (Oct. 27).

“THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” Angell wrote before adding, “at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.”

Just over a month ago, the Donda artist opened the tuition-based Christian preparatory school in Simi Valley, Calif. but very little was known about it. Rolling Stone reported that the non-accredited school’s mission statement was “to prepare students to become the next generation of leaders” through “an ethic of integrity and care.”

The curriculum was made up of “full school worship; core classes of language arts, math, and science; lunch and recess; enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir, and Parkour” but they were reportedly rushing at the last minute to hire teachers before the school year began.

Of course, the students were also decked out in school uniforms made up of the 45-year-old’s Yeezy and Gap designs. The most eyebrow-raising detail was that parents were required to sign non-disclosure agreements and the school’s few known employees denied interview requests. Naturally, the internet inferred that the Chicago artist was creating a cult-like community with this endeavor.

Donda Academy’s closure follows a week of losses for the “Hurricane” artist. As of now, Balenciaga, CAA Talent Agency, and Adidas have all ended their partnerships with the polarizing fashion designer, with the Adidas deal’s termination stripping him of his reported billionaire net worth.

His label G.O.O.D Music is no longer part of Def Jam, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown and Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald have cut ties with Donda Sports, Foot Locker and Gap have pulled Yeezy products from their shelves, and Donda Academy’s basketball team was kicked out of the Scholastic Play-By-Play Classics tournament.

Kanye is back on Instagram reacting the only way he knows how to, posting cryptic notes app screenshots, and sharing new ideas but overall, it is not looking good.