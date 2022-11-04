Kanye West Had This To Say About Drake Dissing Him On ‘Her Loss’ Album

Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative Her Loss album is currently the talk of the music world, but one person who apparently isn’t pleased with the project is Kanye West. The rapper lashed out at Drake in response to lyrics on the album revealing that his decision to perform alongside Yeezy at the “Free Larry Hoover” concert in 2021 was not a show of solidarity, but a favor to Rap-A-Lot CEO James Prince.

On the Her Loss track “Circo Loco,” Drizzy raps “Linking with the opps, bi**h, I did that sh*t for J Prince

Bi**h, I did it for the mob ties,” with many speculating that the “opp” in question was Ye after connecting the underlying evidence.

On Friday (Nov. 4), Kanye hopped on social media to share his reaction to the perceived jab, noting that he’d given his former collaborator turned adversary “his flowers multiple times” while calling for unity among rap artists. “Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” Ye wrote on Twitter. “Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game. Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake.”

Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech pic.twitter.com/egWA2VyV9Y — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

The tension between Kanye and Drake is well-documented, with both trading shots at one another in music, on social media, and elsewhere in recent years. However, when Drake agreed to hit the stage on the same bill as Yeezy when the show occurred in L.A. last December, a number of people believed that the gesture was indicative of the two calling a truce and moving past their differences. According to Drake’s “Circo Loco” lyrics, that seemingly is not the case and the bad blood, at least on Drake’s part, is still alive and well.

Ye isn’t the only rap artists to voice their discontentment over “Circo Loco” lyrics allegedly aimed at them, as Megan Thee Stallion has also spoken out in response to a line in which Drake appears to reference the alleged 2020 shooting she was injured in. The OVO spitter raps, “This bi**h lie ‘bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” questioning the validity of her claims against rapper Tory Lanez, who is currently awaiting trial after being charged in connection to the shooting.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Ni**as nor ho*s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts.” Megan tweeted out following the release of the Drake record. “I AM CLOUT BI**H keep sucking my pu**y.”

Listen to Drake and 21 Savage “Circo Loco” below.