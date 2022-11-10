Kanye West Allegedly Fired Employee For Suggesting Playing Drake’s Music

Over the last few weeks, Kanye West’s former employees have been speaking out more and more about their experiences working with him. One employee revealed getting fired over something having to do with Ye’s on-and-off nemesis, Drake.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Rolling Stone reported stories from several of the Chicago producer’s former employees. One recounted an experience in 2015 at the Yeezy studio where the Donda artist asked for a suggestion on music to play. The 47-year-old then scanned the room and singled out one person.

“I thought, ‘Oh, he’s a rapper, I should probably mention some rap,’” the ex-staffer said before suggesting music from the Six God. “Big mistake—the next day I was fired.”

Many of the “Good Life” artist’s former contractors and staffers believed they had landed their dream job, only to enter into an unstable situation full of long work days, delayed payments, and unpredictable bosses. People were reprimanded and fired for anything from wearing the wrong color to an unsubstantiated mistrust of anyone who gets too close to the father of four.

“Nothing has ever compared to the amount of chaos, the amount of stress and [the amount of] anxiety you go through working for Yeezy,” an Adidas x Yeezy senior team member told Rolling Stone. Another person said “Everything he does is a giant mess of vacuuming up all of people’s time—just consuming their entire lives and then the output just gets left on the side of the road somewhere.”

West is currently trying to pick up the pieces after his anti-semitic rants caused him to lose out on his partnerships with Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, Def Jam, and many more. The fashion designer lost his billionaire status and temporarily lost his social media accounts before talk of buying the conservative social media platform Parler.

Ye recently lashed out at Drake in response to lyrics on new album Her Loss revealing that his decision to perform alongside Yeezy at the “Free Larry Hoover”concert in 2021 was not a show of solidarity, but a favor to Rap-A-Lot CEO James Prince.