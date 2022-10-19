Kanye West To Trademark Phrases From Feud With Supreme’s Tremaine Emory

Kanye West speaks at Surface Magazine's DesignDialogues No. 6 With Hans Ulrich Obrist, Kanye West And Jacques Herzog at Moore Building on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida.

Kanye West has moved to take his Internet rantings to the bank.

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old rapper filed a trademark for the phrases “Good to hear from you bi**h” and “Tremendez” in reference to his social media feud with fashion designer Tremaine Emory.

Since labeling the Denim Tears founder “Tremendez,” Ye has been seen in multi-colored shirts bearing the name.

Kanye West is seen on October 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Earlier this month, Emory called out Ye for his use of Virgil Abloh’s name and legacy in his recent string of controversial public statements.

In a social media post, the Chicago rapper claimed Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, holds responsibility for Abloh’s death.

Taking a screenshot of the upload, Emory made his own post holding West accountable for his words and actions.

“I gotta draw the line at you using Virgil’s death in your ‘ye’ is the victim campaign in front your sycophant peanut algorithm gallery,” wrote the creative director of streetwear brand Supreme.

Tremaine Emory speaks onstage during The Fashion Scholarship Fund 85th Annual Awards Gala at the Glass Houses on April 11, 2022 in New York City. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

“Your best friend Virgil, NEGRO PLEASE , this time last year you said Virgil’s designs are a disgrace to the black community infont of all your employees at yeezy -ASK LUCETTE HOLLAND…I GOT ALL THE “RECEIPTS” ( don’t let me get into the things you said about v after his death),” he expressed.

“Ye tell the ppl why you didn’t get invited to Virgil’s actual funeral the one before the public one at the museum( and why you weren’t allowed to speak at the public funeral) . You knew Virgil had terminal cancer and you rode on him in group chats, at yeezy, interviews, songs etc…YOU ARE SO BROKEN. KEEP VIRGIL NAME OUT YOUR MOUTH.”

He continued to defend Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, Vogue‘s global contributing fashion editor-at-large, who was recently targeted by Kanye after she criticized his fashion show where he wore a “white lives matter” t-shirt.

According to Page Six, West responded to Emory in a now-deleted Instagram post, writing, “Tremaine’s new name as the BLM officer at Supreme is Tremendez … You only got the job since you were black and you used to work for me and you knew Virgil [Abloh].”

He also shared screenshots of an iMessage conversation with Emory on social media. In the lengthy text exchange—where the phrase “good to hear from you bi**h” originated, the rapper admitted ill feelings toward the late Abloh. Kanye also claims he had no knowledge the fashion designer was sick with cancer.

“I was jealous of Virgil. I felt betrayed by and lied to by Virgil. I felt he gave Drake the green diamond watch just to f**k with me. But I love Virgil too and I miss him.”

i get a sense that ye is a toxic employer and prob treated virgil badly, but virgil didn't say anything about it in public pic.twitter.com/iDLwSKZPAT — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 8, 2022