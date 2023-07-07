Kanye West Gifted Conway The Machine Autographed Alcohol Anonymous Book

Conway The Machine has detailed the time he was gifted an autographed alcohol anonymous book from Kanye West.

During an interview with Elliot Wilson and Brian “B. Dot” Miller on the Rap Radar podcast, the Buffalo native describes visiting Ye’s Wyoming ranch. While on the trip, he played the Donda rapper “Stressed,” featuring Wallo267. The introspective track is featured on the 2022 album God Don’t Make Mistakes.

“That third verse, I talk about how I was on that bottle. I was drinking, you know, I’m sipping, I’m getting nice, you know what I mean? Every day and sh*t,” explained the former Griselda representataive. “I’m just giving my perspective of what I’m dealing with, with that. And he heard that sh*t and he didn’t say nothing. He just got up and walked out the room, right?”

The 41-year-old continued to explain how he was confused but ultimately believed the abrupt exit was a good thing.

“I’m like, ‘He must’ve been feeling that sh*t,’” he reflected. “Ni**a came back and gave me an autographed Alcohol Anonymous book; like, ‘Yeah, read that, dawg. I love that record. That sh*t, I felt that.’ We had a whole different conversation that I don’t want to share.”

Conway the Machine performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

In May, the “Brucifix” performer postponed his tour after fracturing his right tibia. By June, Conway The Machine shared with fans his return to the studio. The rapper appeared to be wheelchair-bound in the photo, fresh from leg surgery.

“Today I watched this man get wheeled out the hospital after another surgery,” wrote Nova Vision, who also took the photo. “Carried into his house. And IMMEDIATELY start recording. The anesthesia hadn’t even fully wore off yet. There’s a reason they call him The Machine. And there’s a reason he’s made it this far in his career.”

Watch Conway The Machine on Rap Radar below.