Kanye West Temporarily Suspended From Instagram

Following a recent slew of threats and other controversial commentary posted by Kanye West on Instagram, the rapper has been suspended from the social media platform for 24 hours on Wednesday (March 16).

Ye has reportedly violated the platform’s policies regarding hate speech, harassment, and bullying. He posted racial slurs geared towards Trevor Noah and has shared several posts attacking estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson, comedian D.L. Hughley, and others. During the suspension, West will not be allowed to submit any posts, comment, or send out direct messages. However, he is liable to receive more sanctions from Instagram upon his return if violations continue.

The Daily Show host responded on Twitter to Ye’s since-deleted rant. “There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, sh*t I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you.”

Noah later continued, “You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up.”

Hughley, still fired up from his Ye-related exchange from this past Sunday, took to Twitter with more thoughts, tweeting, “#Kanye ain’t it funny how you can explain my jokes, but not your behavior?” He also geared his comments towards Ye’s mental health.

Now #Kanye! When you say you had to explain my jokes to people, are these real people, or the ones you keep in your head? #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Ye is at it again huh?? Welp at least I wasn’t crying on the phone about how big Pete’s Peter is! If you want her back instead acting up why don’t you try doing some dick ups! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022

#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 16, 2022