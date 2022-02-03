‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Directors Deny Ye’s Request To Review Final Cut Of Doc Before Its Release

Kanye West took to Instagram on Friday (Jan. 28) “kindly” requesting to approve the final edit of Netflix’s forthcoming, decade-spanning three-part docuseries on the esteemed rapper, entitled, jeen-yuhs. West wrote, “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

However, the directors behind the project, Coodie & Chike, have responded and the answer is no. The duo who helmed Ye’s “Through The Wire” video revealed they’ve received no advance notice outside of Ye unexpectedly requesting creative control, but even so, they have no intention of opening the editing room to him. “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control because you don’t want to lose your creative control,” expressed Coodie. The men have stated that they are shocked by the request.

L–R: Chike Ozah and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons attend the 2021 Ebony Power 100 Presented By Verizon at The Beverly Hilton on Oct. 23, 2021 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarizing of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike explained. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

Earlier this week, Coodie alleges he spoke to Ye, however, not only did the rapper not mention the ask, he also did not confirm whether or not he had even watched the documentary. “I asked him, ‘Did he watch the film?’ And he said, ‘I have a process.’ I said, ‘That’s great that you got your process.’ And we just talked as brothers from that point.”

Coodie later added, “God has the final cut.”

Jeen-Yuhs is reportedly one of the most enlightening portrayals of Ye to date, shot over the course of 21 years and features footage from Ye’s early rap days in the 2000s, the making of 2019’s Jesus Is King, and includes exclusive videos of Donda West, Kanye’s mother who passed in 2007.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Sundance film festival this Sunday (Feb. 6) at 6 p.m. MT and will hit theaters on Thursday, Feb. 10 before its Netflix debut on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Watch the full trailer below.