Kanye West Likes Jewish People Again After Watching ’21 Jump Street’ Starring Jonah Hill

Kanye West has changed his tune on Jewish people just a few months removed from his anti-Semitic rants across several platforms. Apparently, all it took was watching 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” the 45-year-old wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying the 2012 film’s poster on Saturday (March 25). “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

He continued, saying “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew” which sounded similar to his assertion a few months ago that “Black people are Jews” and therefore cannot be labeled anti-Semitic. For the cherry on top, he thanked the 39-year-old actor and said he loved him.

Naturally, this post yielded a mixed bag of reactions and, unsurprisingly, Ye’s polarizing friend Candace Owens had some commentary of her own. “No one can hate Jonah Hill or deny that 21 Jump Street was a wonderful flick,” the conservative media personality wrote. “The world is right again. Have a happy weekend, folks!”

While the 33-year-old may be ready to let bygones be bygones, it is unclear whether everyone else will be so forgiving. The Donda artist went on a tour-like run of press stops where he blasted Jewish people for running the media and having an agenda against him.

“When I wore the ‘white lives matter’ t-shirt, the Jewish underground media mafia already started attacking me,” the Chicago superproducer told Chris Cuomo on his eponymous NewsNation show in October 2022.

“They canceled my four SoFi Stadium shows, they had the press—the same people. The outlets that when I was arguing with Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah, they called me an abuser for arguing with people about my ex-wife and my family, and when I get to see my kids and when I don’t.”

The GRAMMY winner lost several of his business deals due to his incessant anti-Semitic rants, namely his partnership with Adidas which revoked his status as a billionaire. Though he has been silent on the Jewish front, he has still been feuding with the media after being recorded spending time with his children and subsequently throwing the paparazzi member’s phone.