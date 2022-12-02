Kanye West Claims Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Cheated With Chris Paul, Kim Responds

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France.; Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns stands on the court during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kanye West “broke one last window” before getting temporarily suspended from Twitter last night (Dec. 1) for the umpteenth time.

Following his latest controversial interview on Alex Jones’ Infowars podcast where he shared admiration for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, Ye tweeted out, “Let’s break one last window before we get outa here. I caught this guy with Kim. Good night.”

Ye then posted a photo of NBA player Chris Paul.

Kardashian has since responded to her ex’s accusations, with sources close to the SKIMS founder telling TMZ that West is attempting to deflect from backlash brought about thanks to his Nazi praise.

“This is not true and sadly it’s an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone’s attention after a day of crazy antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of.”

The statement goes on, “He has a history of falsely accusing her of also having affairs with Meek Mill, Drake and countless others. Kanye has for years deflected his own awful behavior, infidelities and obsession with porn and sex addiction to abuse and slut shame Kim. She wants to be left alone so she can focus on the well-being of their children.”

Ye was suspended from Twitter by new owner and his former friend Elon Musk. After posting a shocking photo of a reinvented “swatsika” symbol that ultimately got his account penalized, Yeezy shared private messages between him and Musk about the decision.

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love,” Musk texted as West captioned the screenshot of the message with, “Well everyone. We had a nice run. Jesus is King.”

He then shared more messages where he challenged Musk with, “Who made you the judge?”

Musk responded with part of the “Lord’s Prayer.”

He wrote: “Our Father, who art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come. Thy will be done [on] earth, As it is in heaven.”

Ye simply responded, “[In] I’m Jesus name” before sending a screenshot of the temporary Twitter suspension.

The Donda artist’s most recent controversy follows his latest remarks about Nazi culture and Hitler. The 45-year-old shockingly said “good things” about the German dictator.

“Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” Ye told Jones. “I see good things about Hitler. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not going to tell me, ‘You can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’”

He added: “But this guy [Hitler] that invented highways and invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good.”

Take a look at West’s controversial Twitter posts above and hear what he said about Hitler below.



