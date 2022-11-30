Kanye West Ordered To Pay Kim Kardashian $200K Per Month In Child Support

After almost two years of back-and-forth between them, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finalized their divorce.

According to divorce documents obtained by People, West, 45, and Kardashian, 42, will share joint physical and legal custody of their four children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and 3-year-old Psalm. West has also been ordered to hand over $200K per month to Kardashian in child support payments. He will also be responsible for half of their kids’ medical, educational, and security expenses.

The celebrity co-parents also agreed that spousal support would be unnecessary.

The dividing of assets was determined within their prenuptial agreement, and the pair have agreed to settle parenting disputes via mediation. However, if one parent doesn’t show up, the other is allowed to make the decision in a dispute by default, according to docs.

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage, and was declared legally single in March 2022. Still, this didn’t stop West’s numerous attempts to reconcile, including buying a home across the street from her and repeatedly cyberbullying Pete Davidson, who dated the SKIMS founder following her separation.

The couple split after 7 years of marriage. Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images.

It appears all parties have finally moved on, with West being confronted with more controversy in recent months due to his anti-semitic rhetoric that began shortly after he wore a “White Lives Matters” shirt to his Yeezy runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

He has since attempted to defend his stance, most recently walking out on a right-wing radio interview once confronted about his statements regarding Jewish people.