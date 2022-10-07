Kanye West Claims Lizzo Is Shamed By Bots For Weight Loss

Kanye West thinks Lizzo is being condemned for attempting to lose weight by social media bots. And he feels it’s a part of a bigger conspiracy.

During an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday (Oct. 5), Ye sat down with the titular host and discussed his idea of “liberal Nazis” who he feels attacked him for his YZY SZN 9 “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

The rapper explained how the controversy was a “setup” by liberals, leading to his inclusion of Lizzo and her weight.

“It started as them having this black girl comment and say, ‘I felt traumatized when I saw this t-shirt,’ Kanye explained. “So I say, ‘hey, I don’t like your boots, and I know Anna Wintour doesn’t like your boots’ as a fashion person. Then people began to say I was a bully and it was a setup. They had the idea that Ye was bullying a body goals Black woman. So let’s talk about [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] and my good friend Lizzo.”

“Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine,” he said on Thursday. “When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots — that’s a term for telemarketers on the internet — the bots they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal, when it’s unhealthy.”

The Atlanta-born businessman continued, explaining that the bots are a part of a “genocide of the Black race.”

“Let’s put aside that it’s fashion and Vogue, which it’s not, or if someone thinks it’s attractive, to each his own, it’s actually clinically unhealthy. And for people to promote that, it’s demonic.”

Kanye West’s comments arrive on the heels of Vogue’s editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson sharing a clip of her reaction to the “White Lives Matter” shirts, labeling them “pure violence,” according to PageSix.

“There is no excuse, there is no art here,” she said at the time. “I do think if you asked Kanye, he’d say there was art, and revolution, and all of the things in that T-shirt. There isn’t.”

Kanye West took offense to the critique and began attacking Karefa-Johnson in a now-deleted Instagram post, stating she’s “not a fashion person” and ridiculing her appearance in the process.