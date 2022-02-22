Dame Dash Calls Kanye West “Our New Michael Jackson”

Kanye West stirs the pot like few other artists in history, as the world seemingly awaits and comments on the rap star, producer, and fashion icon’s every move. This is evidenced by the buzz surrounding the new jeen-yuhs Netflix docuseries, which chronicles West’s rise to fame through anecdotes from friends and collaborators and archival footage.

Damon Dash, the man who signed West to a record deal with Roc-A-Fella Records during the early aughts, recently spoke on his personal influence on Kanye and the decision for his team to film those moments and turn them into a documentary.

“I was the guy who always ran around with a camera ’cause I knew that these moments were priceless, it was just a matter of when it was time,” recalled Dash. “So, I was glad that they actually took that advice and did that, or at least followed the example. I got a lot a footage, but it’s just the time, it’s always about the times. I think this is the right time for that.”

The brash mogul also referred to West as “our new Michael Jackson,” adding, “Whether that’s negative or positive, but that’s just what it is.” He went on to explain the reasoning behind his comparison, noting “every move [Kanye] makes, everybody’s paying attention to. He triggers the world.” Yet, Dash says that while Kanye wasn’t always as polarizing, he’s always held the belief in himself that has helped take him to the highest heights of success in the entertainment industry. “He wasn’t that bold back then,” shared Dash. “But he always was very confident.”

Tonight, Kanye West will hold a live listening event for his new album, Donda 2, the sequel to his chart-topping 2021 release, which will reportedly be available exclusively on his Stem Player streaming platform.