Kanye West Spotted Dining With New Wife And Daughter North

Kanye West was recently spotted at dinner with his new wife Bianca Censori and his daughter North West, Page Six reports. On Sunday (Jan. 22), the 45-year-old fashion designer and company grabbed supper in Malibu, Calif. The captured pictures show his hand donning a wedding band.

Photos taken by Daily Mail show the party entering the expensive restaurant with Ye wearing what appears to be militant-styled pants with combat boots and a forest green bomber jacket. Censori can be seen dressed in all-black with skin tights underneath a leather blazer and rocking a platinum-colored short hair-do. North West was photographed wearing an oversized black hoodie channeling her father’s eye for styling, paired with ripped denim.

TMZ previously reported that Ye tied the knot with the Yeezy architectural designer in mid-January 2023. The couple held a private wedding ceremony to celebrate their love.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga

However, it was later discovered that the newlywed couple has yet to file for official marriage certificates. West and Censori are said to have known each other for a few years before getting together, with Bianca initially coming to work for Yeezy at the onset of the pandemic.

Last month, Ye released a song entitled “Censori Overload” that seemingly references his impending marriage to the 27-year-old.

A YouTube account named Kanye The Greatest Rapper Alive ripped the song and uploaded it to their channel before the artist deleted it. The two-minute cut samples Donny Hathaway’s “Someday We’ll All Be Free” and indicates becoming Censori’s spouse. “And The Bible said, ‘I can’t have any more sex til marriage,” he raps throughout the revealing track.