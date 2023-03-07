Kanye West Gains Support From Social Media After Daughter North Imitates Ice Spice On TikTok

On Monday (March 6) Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, posted a TikTok not only dressed as Ice Spice, but also singing along to some of the adult lyrics from her PinkPantheress collab, “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2.” Now, Yeezy’s prior sentiments about his daughter being on social media have resurged.

The nine-year-old TikTok fan wore the same Juicy Couture sweatsuit as Ice and even sported a ginger wig and remake of the “Bikini Bottom” rapper’s iced out chain. According to her aunt Kourtney Kardashian in a since-deleted post, North dressed as the New York rapper for an event at school.

North’s Ice Spice rendition was innocent until a part of the song came up that raps, “Bet he blowin’ her back/ Thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that a** fat (damn).” North then turned around within the video to show the back of her sweat pants that reads “Juicy.” See video below.

Kanye — who has been rather silent on social media since his 2022 anti-semitic comments — previously called out his ex-wife for letting North make TikTok clips, stating his disdain for the app as it pertains to his daughter.

“I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney,” Ye expressed last year during a social media video rant. “I have a say-so.”

In rebuttal, Kim defended her parenting style as she told Gwyneth Paltrow in an interview that, “I have made a rule with their dad about it, you know, he’s not happy about that, I respect that. It can only be on my own phone. It’s not something where she can scroll and look at things.”

However, social media has spoken, with many changing their initial stance to agree with Yeezy’s earlier thoughts about his child on the app.

One user wrote, “This is 9 yr old singing bout ‘prolly blowing her back, thinking bout me ,he know that it’s fat’ ??????? This is not age appropriate content , dressing up is not that bad but the complete imitation of ice spice is a bit much.”

Another person said, “I’m not saying this to be rude but it’s a lot of pedophiles that get off to content like this all over tiktok it’s been documented .. i know she’s having fun but they go to that app to watch little kids do simple stuff like this … back to minding my business ..”

Check out what other people thought about North West imitating Ice Spice. What are your thoughts?

