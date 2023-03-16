Kanye West Won’t Face Charges For Throwing Paparazzi Member’s Phone

Kanye West couldn’t duck the cameras back in January while spending time with his kids, but he is dodging any possible litigation for throwing the paparazzi member’s phone. The woman who recorded him will not press charges against the 45-year-old.

TMZ reported via Ventura County’s District Attorney’s Office that the phone only suffered minor damages to its $30 case, thus the woman will not pursue any further legal processes. West was initially being investigated for battery.

The initial incident took place while the “Good Life” artist was with his daughter, North West. North was playing basketball and a paparazzi member decided to record footage of the father and daughter spending time with one another. West approached her vehicle and requested that the woman stop recording them before taking her phone and throwing it into the street.

The GRAMMY winner has mostly been incognito since his very active fall and early winter. He was recently spotted at the movies with his new wife, Bianca Censori, and Russell Simmons on Valentine’s Day.

Though it is unclear when he will return to music, fans were offered the opportunity to create in the same space he used during the making of his 2021 LP Donda. The Stufinder app posted a listing for the studio, located in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, available to rent for $50,000. The space can fit six people, comes with studio equipment, and is smoker-friendly. The listing humorously notes that Ye is not one of the provided amenities.

$50,000 is a steal, considering that West paid $1 million daily to rent out the room as reported by Pigeons & Planes. Fivio Foreign told LA Leakers about his experience working with the Chicago producer in the makeshift studio. “When we went to Ye’s sh*t he made us all wear like [Yeezy]. We had the vest on, he made us all wear Donda merch. I thought we were on Donda timing, I guess to get us in [that mindset],” the Brooklyn drill rapper said.